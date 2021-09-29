Louisiana death row: Inmates get time, daily meal together

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is letting men on death row share at least one of their daily meals and enjoy other time together, settling a 2017 lawsuit alleging inhumane conditions. Louisiana was among states where solitary confinement on death row has been challenged. The settlement was approved by a federal judge Tuesday but one of the inmates’ attorneys says the changes were made earlier. According to the settlement, Louisiana began considering changes to death row and throughout the Louisiana State Penitentiary in 2016. Then, in 2017, the system began letting groups of death row inmates get together for four hours a day.