Losing can ‘get frustrating’ says liberal Justice Sotomayor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Sonia Sotomayor is encouraging citizens to work to change laws they may disagree with, such as a recent Texas law that limits access to abortions. Sotomayor made her comments during a Zoom appearance Wednesday at an American Bar Association event. The justice answered a question from a law student by saying that members of the public won’t always like the results courts reach. She said: “Your ability is to go out there and work to change the law. Work to make those things that are important to you work better, be better.” Sotomayor is one of three liberal justices on a nine-member court.