Host your own live shopping event and make money from home

Launching a regularly scheduled livestreaming shopping event can be a way to make extra money — and perhaps begin a full-time business. Many entrepreneurs find their inventory by thrifting at yard sales, flea markets, secondhand stores and the like. Successful sellers say it helps if you have an eye for finding bargains and pricing items for sale. Others create one-of-a-kind handmade items. Then they host a personality-filled livestream shopping show for their followers. Such low-cost operations can build a loyal audience with profit potential, but with the increasing competition online, sellers need patience and passion to be successful.