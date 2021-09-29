GLAAD leader and rock star wife co-author ‘All Moms’

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of GLAAD and her rock star wife are teaming up on a children’s book about the many kinds of moms in the world. “All Moms” is co-written by GLAAD’s Sarah Kate Ellis and Kristen Ellis-Henderson of the band Antigone Rising. The book will be published by Little Bee Books on March 1. The illustrator is Max Rambaldi. Little Bee is calling the book a love letter to mothers. The authors say they hope to show the many different ways a family can look and to teach the values of compassion, empathy and acceptance.