Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 30 inmates and injures 47

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Prison officials in Ecuador say a riot in a penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil has killed 30 inmates and injured 47 more. Officials say a police and military operation managed to regain control of the regional prison Tuesday after five hours. The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and officials blamed the outburst on a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs. Television images showed inmates firing from the windows of the prison amid smoke and the detonation of firearms and explosives.