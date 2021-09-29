From 007 to Macbeth: Daniel Craig plots return to Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off his turn as James Bond, Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled. Craig will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth. “Macbeth” will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29, 2022 with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct. Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of “Macbeth.” Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009′s “A Steady Rain.”