California governor signs laws aimed at homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed seven new laws aimed at addressing the state’s homeless crisis as the nation’s wealthiest and most populous state struggles to keep people off the streets. Newsom signed the laws Wednesday at an event in Los Angeles. The laws will help implement the $12 billion in new homelessness spending the state authorized in its budget for the next two years. That includes $2 billion for a program to fund local government homeless services. A law Newsom signed Wednesday creates a new governing body to review local governments’ plans for how to spend that money. Newsom said it will take years to see results from the state’s homelessness spending.