Rags to riches: Boxing great Pacquiao announces retirement

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves. The eight-division world champion and Philippine senator has announced his retirement from the ring. Pacquiao says: “As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing.” The 42-year-old Pacquiao made the announcement in a video posted on his Facebook page. He won 12 world titles in his 26-year career and is the only fighter in history to win titles in eight different weight classes. Pacquiao had been expected to retire after announcing earlier this month that he will run for Philippine president in elections next May.