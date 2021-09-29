Beset by inflation, Iranians struggle with high food prices

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — As U.S. sanctions strangle Iran’s economy, record inflation is causing stunned shoppers in the country to cut meat and dairy from their diets and to purchase less each month. Those who previously hauled sacks of staples from grocery stores now struggle to scrape together meals. Iran’s currency has sunk to new lows against the dollar, decimating people’s salaries and savings. Inflation has soared to 45%, while food prices have skyrocketed by nearly 60%. An ailing economy devastated by sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear program is one cause, but the country also has been hit by supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and a steady decline in local production.