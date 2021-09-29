World shares mixed after broad slide on Wall Street

Shares are higher in Europe after sharp declines in Asia that tracked a broad slide on Wall Street as investors grew jittery over rising prices and surging U.S. government bond yields. Benchmarks gained in Paris, Frankfurt and Hong Kong but fell in Tokyo and most other Asian markets. On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2%, its worst drop since May. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. Climbing Treasury yields are causing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago.