UK government sees ‘tentative’ signs fuel crisis is easing

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s transport minister says there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. He urged people on Tuesday not to hoard gasoline, calling it “dangerous and extremely unhelpful.” Many gas stations around Britain have shut in the past few days because they have run out of fuel. Long lines of vehicles have formed at pumps that are open, with tempers fraying amid hourslong waits. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease the crisis, which was triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.