Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis sink their teeth into ‘Venom’ sequel

NEW YORK (AP) — Not everything worked in the first “Venom” film, a darker, slimier spinoff adjacent to Sony Pictures’ “Spider-verse” Marvel world. But as led by Tom Hardy’s Jekyll and Hyde act, it managed to break free of some of the prescribed rhythms of superhero movies. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” extends what may the oddest superhero series around. The dominant conflict is less about world saving and more about a very odd couple cohering in one body. And given that the two lead parts are played by the same actor, it’s the comic-book film most centered on an actor’s freewheeling performance. Sony will release it in theaters Friday after a year’s delay because of the pandemic.