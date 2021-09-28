Skip to Content

Small plane with 3 aboard crashes in northern Wisconsin

2:33 pm AP - National News

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in northern Wisconsin. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were aboard the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles east of Eagle River just before noon Tuesday. WSAW-TV reports that the FAA and NTSB will investigate. Duncan said the NTSB will provide additional updates. Eagle River is about 150 miles northwest of Green Bay.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content