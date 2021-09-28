Reparations draw UN scrutiny, but those who’d pay say little

More than a year after Black Lives Matter protests launched a worldwide reckoning about the centuries of racism that Black people continue to face, reparations emerged — unevenly — as a high-profile issue at this year’s largest gathering of world leaders. To address slavery and colonialism, officials from South Africa, Cameroon, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Cuba and Malaysia urged for the creation of reparations systems. But missing from the the renewed global conversation on the topic: the United States, Britain and Germany, wealthy nations built from conquests of varying kinds.