Prince Andrew acknowledges he faces US sex assault lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew has acknowledged through his lawyer that he’s been served with a lawsuit by a U.S. woman who says he sexually assaulted her. The acknowledgement was confirmed in a joint agreement signed by a lawyer for Andrew and approved by a Manhattan federal judge. It was entered in the public record Tuesday. The court papers said Andrew had been challenging acceptance of the lawsuit until lawyers spoke by phone on Sept. 21. An agreement was signed three days later. In the lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre claims Andrew abused her on multiple occasions in 2001 when she was under 18. Andrew’s lawyer has called the allegations “baseless.”