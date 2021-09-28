Polish gov’t to ask president to extend state of emergency

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The spokesman for Poland’s government says the authorities will ask President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday to extend by 60 days the state of emergency along the border with Belarus, to support efforts to stop an influx of migrants there that Warsaw says is organized by Belarus. European Union member, Poland introduced a 30-day state of emergency along the border with Belarus on Sept. 2, banning all except border guards and other security forces from the area. The government wants to have the ban extended, alleging some of the migrants have ties to terrorist groups, and saying it wants to prevent any attempts at provocation by Belarus. Duda has the authority to extend it.