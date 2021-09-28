Oklahoma governor defers decision on commuting Julius Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won’t decide whether to spare Julius Jones from a lethal injection until after Jones has a clemency hearing before the state Pardons and Parole Board. The board already had recommended that Stitt commute Jones’ death sentence to life imprisonment. In a Tuesday statement, though, the Republican governor said a clemency hearing, not a commutation hearing, is the appropriate forum for death row cases. State law requires clemency hearings at least 21 days before a scheduled execution date. Jones is scheduled to die Nov. 18. His case has drawn national attention.