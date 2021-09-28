NBC dominates in premiere week for TV’s broadcast networks

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC dominated in the traditional opening week of broadcast television’s new season, and they did even when you take football out of the equation. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was by far the most-watched show in prime time last week, as is usually the case every fall. But for the first time in 20 years, NBC won premiere week even when you count just entertainment programs. The network’s Wednesday night slate of “Chicago” dramas is dominant, particularly with younger viewers. For NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox, premiere week was up 16 percent over the same week last year, which is less impressive when consider that there really wasn’t a premiere week last fall with COVID shutting down production.