Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Survivors of the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting and relatives of the five victims who died in the attack have described the pain and loss they have experienced. They testified in court Tuesday before a Maryland judge at Jarrod Ramos’ sentencing hearing. Montana Winters Geimer is the daughter of shooting victim Wendi Winters. She testified that the day of her mother’s death in June 2018 was the worst day of her life. Prosecutors are seeking five life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for Ramos, who committed the homicides with a shotgun at the newspaper.