Germany: Young girls alone for days with dead father’s body

BERLIN (AP) — German media reported Tuesday that three young children spent days alone at home with their dead father’s body before their aunt discovered them. The dpa news agency quoted police in the southern state of Bavaria as saying the girls are ages 2, 3 and 4. Local newspaper Passauer Neue Press reported that their 35-year-old father was a single parent who had died of a heart attack about three days before the aunt found his daughters on Sept. 17. The newspaper says the eldest child gave her sisters food and drink. When their aunt turned up, the girls told her they thought their father was sleeping.