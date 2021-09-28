China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador says he hopes President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions. Zhang Jun said Tuesday that should especially include avoiding “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China.” The envoy adds that “we sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned ahead of the just ended high-level U.N. meetings that the world could be plunged into a new and more dangerous Cold War if China and the United States don’t repair what he calls their “completely dysfunctional” relationship.