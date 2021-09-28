Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Difficult decisions await a Los Angeles Superior Court judge at what could be a pivotal hearing in the conservatorship controlling the life and money of Britney Spears. Judge Brenda Penny will hear arguments Wednesday afternoon on whether Spears’ father should be removed from the conservatorship, or whether she should end it altogether. The singer’s father James Spears has petitioned to end the conservatorship after 13 years. Britney Spears and her attorney say they agree it should end, but the first priority should be removing James Spears from any control over her.