A jury convicted R. Kelly; will his music face consequences?

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal conviction may be able to do to R. Kelly’s music what years of allegations couldn’t. A federal jury in New York convicted the R&B superstar Monday of sex trafficking after he had long managed to avoid professional consequences about reports he abused young women and children. Jem Aswad is deputy music editor for Variety and says anyone who was going to listen to R. Kelly before is not going to stop now. But #MeToo founder Tarana Burke says younger generations know what he has done. She hopes they and the people around them will consider that before playing his music.