Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing 2 brothers

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate is facing execution for fatally stabbing two Houston area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. Rick Rhoades was condemned for the September 1991 killings of Charles Allen, 31, and Bradley Allen, 33. The two brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary. He is set to be executed by lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Rhoades’ attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution. They are arguing Rhoades’ constitutional right to due process is being violated because he’s being prevented from pursuing claims some potential jurors at his trial might have been dismissed for racially discriminatory reasons.