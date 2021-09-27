State Dept. spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 after UNGA

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining for the next 10 days. Price says he tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning after returning from New York, where he attended the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Blinken tested negative for COVID on Monday. Price attended numerous events with Blinken in New York, including meetings with foreign ministers and senior officials from more than 60 countries. Blinken is due to travel this week to Pittsburgh and next week to Europe, California and Mexico. There is no indication either trip might be postponed.