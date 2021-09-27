R. Kelly’s life, from troubled talent to trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly grew up in Chicago’s housing projects and went on to have an illustrious musical career increasingly clouded by allegations of lurid behavior and sexual abuse. He was born in Chicago as the third of four children of schoolteacher Joann Kelly. Little is known about his father. He began singing in church at age 8, witnessed a rape at age 12 and was discovered by a record producer at a barbecue in 1990. Now a jury has found him guilty of sex trafficking at a trial in New York. Trial dates in Illinois and Minnesota cases remain to be set.