Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new prime minister has appealed to the international community to stand together against Iran. In his maiden speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Naftali Bennett accused the Iran of marching forward toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatened to to act alone if the world does not take action. Bennett also sought to play down Israel’s decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians. Bennett made no mention of the Palestinians even once in his 25-minute speech, and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security. Bennett is a religious hard-liner who opposes Palestinian statehood.