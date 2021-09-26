Rowdy celebrations across Norway with end of COVID measures

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway have reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions. The Norwegian government abruptly announced Friday that most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions would be scrapped from Saturday and that life in the nation of 5.3 million would return to normal. The unexpected announcement by Prime Minister Erna Solberg late Friday afternoon to drop coronavirus restrictions already the next day took many Norwegians by surprise and led to chaotic scenes in the Oslo and elsewhere in the country. Police on Sunday reported unrest a locations around the country.