Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing that Democrats will pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill this week. At the same time, Pelosi is pledging to push ahead on a bigger $3.5 trillion social safety and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop because of some Democratic opposition in the Senate.

Pelosi had originally pledged a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure plan by Monday. But she now says that the timeline will likely slip to later in the week, giving space for additional negotiations so both bills can be approved. Pelosi spoke Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”