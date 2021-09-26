Skip to Content

Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a consequential week for President Joe Biden’s agenda as Democratic leaders work to delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” package and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown.

The Senate has a test vote set Monday to keep the government running and avert a federal debt default. But that package stands to run into a blockade by Republican senators.

Funding runs out after Thursday’s fiscal year-end deadline. Behind the scenes, Biden and Democratic leaders are working to round up votes for his bigger package. An expected House vote Monday on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill was postponed to Thursday.

