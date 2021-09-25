UK eyes visa change to ease trucker drought amid run on gas

LONDON (AP) — The British government is expected to ease visa rules for truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have triggered long lines at gas stations and some shuttered pumps. The government says it is“looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems.” The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of European Union workers following Britain’s departure from the bloc. BP and Esso shut a handful of their gas stations this week, and motorists have formed long lines as they try to fill up in case of further disruption. The government insists Britain has “ample fuel stocks.”