Skip to Content

Security troops kill 6 separatists in raid in SW Pakistan

New
2:29 am AP - National News

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The military says Pakistani security forces have killed six militants of a separatist group in a raid at their hideout in the mountains of southwestern Baluchistan province. Counterterrorism police arrested three others from the same group, the Baluchistan Liberation Army, in a separate overnight operation. A military statement said Saturday the raid was conducted in the district of Kharan based on intelligence that terrorists were hiding in the area. It said a shootout erupted after the militants opened fire on Frontier Corps troops. Six militants, including two commanders, were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The Baluchistan Liberation Army has waged an insurgency in the province for nearly two decades. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content