Basta! Romans say enough to invasion of wild boars in city

ROME (AP) — Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and vandals over the centuries, but the Eternal City is now grappling with a rampaging force of an entirely different sort: rubbish-seeking wild boars. To cope, the Lazio region that surrounds the Italian capital passed a decree allowing for selective hunting of boars in the big parks around the city. Officals say at least 1,000 boars a year need to be captured or killed to get the situation under control. Entire families of wild boars have become a daily sight in Rome, with groups of 10-30 trotting down city streets in search of food in Rome’s notoriously overflowing rubbish bins. The invasion has even become a political issue as Rome gears up for a local election.