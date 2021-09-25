2 public offices in Kosovo targeted as Serbia tensions soars

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo government officials say a public building was set on fire and another was hit by grenades that didn’t explode in what they described as criminal acts related to a protest by ethnic Serbs. Members of Kosovo’s Serb minority have blocked the roads to two border crossings to protest the government’s decision to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Kosovo’s interior minister on Saturday called the fire that engulfed two offices of a vehicle registration office overnight a “criminal act with terrorist elements.” Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Serbia’s government of “inciting and supporting” illegal actions and “exploiting Kosovo citizens to provoke a serious international conflict.”