White House steps up work on what to do about thawing Arctic

The White House is stepping up its work to figure out what to do about a rapidly thawing Arctic. The Biden administration is reactivating a key government committee that works on Arctic policy and regulation. It’s also appointing new members to an Arctic research commission, including two Indigenous Alaskans. The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the world and that means more shipping, tourism, possible oil drilling and increased superpower tensions. An outside scientist says the U.S. cannot afford to sit back on Arctic issues.