Sexual assault cases spur protests on campuses across US

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Reports of sexual assaults have fueled protests on at least eight U.S. college campuses early in the fall semester. Victims’ advocates say more young people are vulnerable this year as they settle into campus life, while students also are more engaged and adept at social media. Sexual assault allegations have led students to demonstrate over the past month at colleges in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Alabama, Michigan, Massachusetts and Missouri and at a Kansas high school. Advocates say COVID-19 restrictions last year kept some sophomores from fully settling into college life, making them more vulnerable to assaults. But they said students are more inclined to activism and saavy about social media.