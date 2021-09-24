Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The top elected official in the Texas border county where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says only 225 migrants remain. Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens told The Associated Press in a text message on Friday that he’s been told all of the migrants will be removed by the end of the day. Nearly 15,000 had gathered there last week. The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum. Many face expulsion to their home country.