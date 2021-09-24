EU warns Russia over cyberattacks ahead of German elections

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Russia against allowing hackers to attack data bases or spread disinformation in the bloc just as Germans prepare to go the polls for parliamentary elections. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says some of the 27 member countries “have observed malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as Ghostwriter, and associated these with the Russian state.” He says the EU will ”consider taking further steps.” Borrell says the attacks have targeted several parliamentarians, government officials, politicians, media workers and civil society. He did not name the countries concerned. German officials reported Friday a cyberattack on the Federal Statistical Office, which also oversees Sunday’s election, but said it posed no threat to the polls.