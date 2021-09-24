British police arrest man over killing of London teacher

LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of killing Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher found dead in a London park last week. Nessa, who was 28, was found dead in London’s Kidbrooke area on Sept. 17. Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk through a local park to meet a friend at a pub. Nessa’s killing has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city’s streets, and a vigil is due to be held in her memory on Friday. Late Thursday police said they had arrested a man in a nearby area of London on suspicion of murder. He has not been charged, and his name was not released.