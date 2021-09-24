August proves deadliest month for migrants braving Atlantic

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says migrant deaths along the Atlantic route from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands reached a record high last month with 379 lives lost at sea. Those deaths account for nearly half of the total number of casualties for all of 2021 — 735 adults and 50 children. More than 9,300 people have arrived in the Canary Islands by sea in the first eight months of 2021, a stark increase from 2020 when 3,933 arrived. The Atlantic route is one of the most dangerous sea crossings to Europe. The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the many reasons for people to risk migrating by sea: conflict, poverty and limited legal migration channels.