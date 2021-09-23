Tunisia’s Saied strengthens presidential powers in decrees

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kaïs Saied has issued presidential decrees bolstering the already near-total power he granted himself two months ago. Wednesday’s decrees include the continuing suspension of the Parliament’s powers and the suspension of all lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution. But the text published in the official gazette went even further — now freezing all lawmakers’ salaries. It also states Saied’s intention from now on to rule by presidential decree alone and ignore parts of the constitution. Laws will not go through the parliament, granting him near unlimited power.