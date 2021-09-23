Paraguay River hits record low, imperiling economy

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay’s crucial outlet to the sea has fallen to its lowest level since at least 1904, and that threatens massive economic losses to the small South American nation. Government figures Thursday show the Paraguay River at 56 centimeters (22 inches) below reference in the capital, about 2 centimeters below last year’s previous record. The government is dredging key points along the river to help vessels navigate key passages. The 1,615-mile river is a crucial commercial gateway to the Atlantic for an otherwise landlocked nation.