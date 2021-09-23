Famed cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows

Washington National Cathedral says an artist renowned for his works depicting African American life will design new stained-glass windows with themes of racial justice that will replace ones at the landmark sanctuary with Confederate imagery. The windows by contemporary artist Kerry James Marshall will replace a set that had honored two Confederate generals, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, and had included a Confederate flag. The cathedral removed those windows in 2017, prompted by a larger national reckoning over Confederate imagery and white supremacy. The window openings have been covered with plywood since 2017.