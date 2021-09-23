Clashes between Yemen’s rebels, government forces kill 35

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Fighting has flared up this week between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and pro-government forces in the southern province of Shabwa, killing 35 from both sides. Tribal leaders and security officials said on Thursday that the fighting is now in its third day in several districts of the government-controlled province, including Bayhan and Usaylan. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power.