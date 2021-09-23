World shares advance after Fed signals it will ease support

World shares are mostly higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the U.S. economy later this year. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and most other markets. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. Shares in Evergrande, one of China’s biggest private real estate developers, rose after it said it will make a payment due Thursday. That appeared to ease concerns about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers and potential ripple effects of possible defaults.