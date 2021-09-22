UK climate activists face prison for blocking highways

LONDON (AP) — Environmental activists who have repeatedly blocked Britain’s busiest highway face possible imprisonment after a judge granted an injunction against the protesters. Members of campaign group Insulate Britain have shut down parts of London’s M25 highway five times in just over a week by sitting on the ground. They also have painted the name of their group on the road and raising placards in front of moving traffic. Some have also targeted other highways. Police have arrested dozens of the protesters who demand the government improve home insulation to reduce emissions from heating and powering homes. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday that activists will face contempt of court with possible imprisonment if they continue blocking roads.