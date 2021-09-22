Report: Pilot in deadly balloon crash had drugs in system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A report from the Federal Aviation Administration shows the pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in New Mexico in June had marijuana and cocaine in his system. Pilot Nicholas Meleski died along with his four passengers after the balloon descended, hit power lines and crashed into a busy intersection. Meleski’s family tells Albuquerque television station KOB that they are evaluating a copy of the toxicology report and asking for privacy. The National Transportation Safety Board has yet to rule on a cause of the crash.