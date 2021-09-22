Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the U.N. meeting of world leaders, a day after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two dozen world leaders appeared in person at the U.N. General Assembly on the opening day of their annual high-level meeting. The atmosphere was somber, angry and dire. China’s President Xi Jinping warned that “the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.”