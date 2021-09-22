Mother, daughter accused of ‘outlaw’ buttocks augmentations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a mother and daughter have been arrested in Southern California on suspicion of performing “outlaw” buttocks augmentation procedures on women, including one who died. Los Angeles police say the women are accused of performing the unsafe, unapproved cosmetic procedures at non-medical facilities. Officials say their clients were recruited through Instagram. The two were taken into custody last month in the city of Riverside. It wasn’t immediately known what charges they might face. Investigators are seeking additional women who received the treatment, which involved injecting a liquid silicone substance directly into the buttocks to make them look fuller.