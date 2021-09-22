Man who claimed to have bomb at Capitol competent for trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol last month is competent to stand trial. Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that include threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction. The 49-year-old from Grover, North Carolina, drove a truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress on Sept. 19 and began shouting that he had a bomb. He surrendered about five hours later. Police said they did not find a bomb but had collected possible bomb-making materials.